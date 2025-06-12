Five restaurants in Palma are among the hundred best in Spain according to The Fork

The Fork, the well-known online booking app, has shared its ranking of the 100 best restaurants in Spain for the month of May, five of which are located in Palma. Based on diners’ experiences, the list is compiled from the average rating over the last six months, recent reviews and the number of times the restaurant has been saved as a favourite. The low cancellation rate and compliance with the app’s rules are also taken into account. The highest-rated restaurant in the country by The Fork users is El Callejón de Álvarez Gato in Madrid, with an average rating of 9.6 out of 10 and a total of 3,517 reviews.

To find the top-rated restaurant in Palma, we have to go down to number 5, where we find Japo Santa Catalina with a rating of 9.7 and 2,235 reviews. This Japanese restaurant claims to work with the best ingredients and offers carefully prepared dishes and impeccable service in a space designed for enjoying fusion cuisine. Its menu offers a wide range of culinary options, from the most classic dishes of traditional Japanese cuisine to the most avant-garde and innovative creations. It should be noted that they do not accept reservations for children under the age of 9.

The second restaurant in Palma to appear on the list is El Patio de Gloria, ranked number 6 in Spain with an average rating of 9.7 and a total of 537 reviews. Located in Palma on Calle de Sant Jaume, number 20, it is described on its website as an elegant place with charm, warmth and personalised service, and they assure us that it is a good option for enjoying a gastronomic experience in a Mallorcan manor house. At the heart of this residence is its kitchen, strategically located to reflect the philosophy of a home where the kitchen and dining room are the real driving force behind this exceptional place. Its menu features dishes such as croquettes, rice dishes, meat, pasta and seafood.

At number 43, with an average rating of 9.7 and 325 reviews, is Kaizen Sushi Bar & Shabu Shabu. Located at 7 Calle de l’Argenteria, this sushi bar opened in February 2022 and specialises in Shabu Shabu, a traditional Japanese dish with Chinese influences. Users highlight its welcoming atmosphere and, from the menu, they make special mention of the sashimi and the 9-course Omakase menu.

The fourth restaurant in Palma, ranked number 56 on the list of the best-rated restaurants in the country, is Harajuku Gastro Sushi, located on Calle Joan Crespí. With an average rating of 9.4 and 1,656 reviews, it offers its customers ‘a new gastronomic concept, an innovative fusion of flavours using the best products and the most traditional Japanese techniques, to achieve a new experience in fusion cuisine that leaves no one indifferent’. The Fork’s customers highlight the restaurant’s welcoming atmosphere, the variety of its dishes and their excellent quality.

The last restaurant in Palma to appear on the list is in 75th place: Hungry Gastro Food Bar, with a rating of 9.7 and 396 reviews. Located at 3 Enric Alzamora Street, this family-run restaurant combines the flavours of international cuisine with a welcoming atmosphere. Diners can enjoy everything from delicious fish dishes and homemade pasta to the best matured steak. They also offer a varied selection of starters and main courses.