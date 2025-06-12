We asked AI what the best wine in Mallorca is, and this is its selection

Mallorca, traditionally known for its beaches and landscapes, has climbed the ranks in the wine market thanks to century-old wineries and new promising producers who are committed to quality and innovation in every bottle. One of the island’s great strengths is its extraordinary diversity of wines. Thanks to varied microclimates, unique soils and a commitment to native varieties such as manto negro and prensal blanc, it offers robust reds, aromatic whites and fresh rosés that are winning over specialist guides and competitions outside Spain.

There is a wide range on offer for wine lovers, and Artificial Intelligence has its own favourites. When asked what the best wine in Mallorca is, this is the AI’s answer for reds: at the top of the list is Son Prim Sirá 2020, which received the highest award at the 2023 Syrah du Monde International Competition. Produced by Jaime Llabrés Cladera, this Syrah is now a must-try at tastings and high-end restaurants.

Alongside this, in second place for the AI, is the ÀN 2022 from Ànima Negra, which continues to conquer palates with its complex character, establishing itself among the best red wines produced in Mallorca. Third place goes to 12 Volts 2022 from 4 Kilos Vinícola, a red wine that stands out for its aromatic explosion and the personality it brings to the island’s new winemaking trends. Its innovative philosophy has been key in the revaluation of local varieties and a firm commitment to more sustainable practices.

Vibrant whites and irresistible rosés

In the Mallorcan white wine segment, the AI highlights the Quíbia 2023 produced by Ànima Negra, which has garnered praise in specialised publications thanks to its freshness and elegance. This wine is the result of meticulous work with native varieties and represents the new sophistication of Balearic white wine. The Rosa de Mar 2023 from the Terramoll winery stands out among the rosés for its balanced profile and intense fruitiness, characteristics that have positioned it as one of the best Mallorcan rosé wines today.

The impact of local wines would not be the same without international awards. An example of this is the Macià Batle winery, which has won four gold medals at the 2025 Concours International de Lyon, highlighting labels made with Mallorcan varieties. In addition, this winery’s organic line, V2 VITIS VITA, has received awards for its environmental commitment. At the regional level, the Protected Geographical Indication Vi de la Terra Mallorca was nominated at the 2024 Verema Awards as the best Regulatory Council, highlighting the joint effort of the sector to promote and give prestige to the island’s wines.

Wine tourism

Visiting Mallorca also means delving into its wine culture. Some wineries have become real destinations for wine tourism lovers. The century-old Macià Batle, founded in 1856 and located in Santa Maria, offers tours of its facilities and tastings of award-winning wines, combining history and modernity. Bodega Ribas, with more than 300 years of tradition in Consell, is an essential stop for those seeking to discover the richness of the native grape varieties through experiences ranging from workshops to guided tastings. Another important option is Miquel Oliver in Petra, known for its pairing suggestions and family roots, which allow visitors to immerse themselves in the winemaking process and rural Mallorcan life.