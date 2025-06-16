Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning Mallorca village

Mallorca has become the destination of choice for one of the most iconic figures in the global film industry: Steven Spielberg. The legendary American director is enjoying a holiday on the Balearic island with his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, and the British actor Daniel Day-Lewis, winner of three Oscars. The famous filmmaker arrived on the island in his private jet, landing at Son Sant Joan airport, from where he headed to the marina in Calvia.

The crew of the Seven Seas, Spielberg’s impressive yacht valued at over 150 million euros, had been waiting for two days in Puerto Portals. After boarding, the director of films such as E.T. and Schindler’s List ordered the yacht to sail to a picturesque coastal village in the south-west of Mallorca: Andratx. This town, which perfectly combines natural beauty with Mediterranean tradition, was the setting chosen by Spielberg and his companions to enjoy the tranquillity of its crystal-clear waters and breathtaking landscapes.

Andratx is not just another tourist destination in Mallorca, but an enclave that has managed to preserve its essence despite the development of tourism. Located between the imposing Serra de Tramuntana mountains and the Mediterranean Sea, this municipality offers a perfect combination of nature, tradition and modernity that attracts more and more distinguished visitors. Its cobbled streets, stone houses with characteristic shutters and its fishing port preserve the charm of traditional Mediterranean villages.

The old town, dominated by the church of Santa María, whose Baroque façade and Gothic altarpiece are true jewels of the island’s historical and cultural heritage, invites you to lose yourself in narrow streets that seem frozen in time. Puerto Andratx, meanwhile, has become one of the most exclusive marinas in the Mediterranean, where you can find luxury yachts such as Spielberg’s Seven Seas. One of the great attractions of Andratx is its privileged location in the foothills of the Serra de Tramuntana, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2011. This natural environment offers countless possibilities for lovers of hiking and mountain biking, with routes that offer breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean coastline.

The crystal-clear coves that dot the coastline are another of its great treasures. From Sant Elm to Camp de Mar, passing through Cala Fornells and Cala Llamp, sea lovers will find these small coves the perfect place to practise water sports such as diving and sailing, or simply enjoy a swim in the clear waters. Andratx’s gastronomic offerings are another reason why personalities such as Spielberg choose this destination.

The municipality’s restaurants offer a wide variety of dishes from Mallorcan cuisine made with fresh, seasonal products. Freshly caught fish, local seafood and vegetables from Mallorcan gardens are the basis of a cuisine that combines tradition and innovation. Specialities such as tumbet, sobrasada, pa amb oli and desserts such as ensaimada can be enjoyed in both haute cuisine restaurants and small family establishments that keep the island’s traditional recipes alive.