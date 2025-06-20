Concern over manta rays on Mallorca’s beaches

The beaches of the Mediterranean coast are experiencing an unprecedented situation: the recurring appearance of manta rays stranded has set off alarm bells among scientists and citizens alike. According to Palma Aquarium, more than 30 cases have been documented between the Balearics, Catalonia, the Valencian Community, Murcia and Andalusia, a figure that far exceeds previous years’ records and raises serious questions about the state of the marine ecosystem in Spain.

The most recent incident took place at the Playa de Palma, where a mobula mobular was found severely disoriented and showing signs of injury. This species, also known as the giant Mediterranean manta ray, usually inhabits the open sea and rarely approaches the shore, making each appearance a clear sign that something is not right under the waters surrounding the Iberian Peninsula.

An alarming symptom

According to the organisation’s teams of veterinarians and marine technicians, the animal was exhibiting abnormal behaviour such as erratic movements and disorientation, as well as external injuries probably caused by its approach to the coast. The experts pointed out that simply returning it to the sea was not viable, as this would risk prolonging its suffering. Finally, it was decided to euthanise the animal, considering that this was the most compassionate outcome given the severity of its injuries and condition.

One of the great mysteries for scientists is to determine why so many rays have been found outside their natural habitat in such a short period of time. While environmental pollution, climate change and alterations in ocean currents are factors that cannot be ruled out, the hypothesis of the presence of marine pathogens capable of affecting the health and orientation of these animals is also gaining ground.

In addition, some biologists have put forward theories related to the impact of human activity, such as ghost fishing nets, heavy maritime traffic or the reduction of the usual food sources for these species, which could force them to seek out dangerous or unfamiliar areas.

Risks to biodiversity and marine health

The danger lies not only in the loss of individual specimens, but also in the possible consequences for local biodiversity. Stranded manta rays could become vectors of diseases that are transmitted to other species if not handled properly. In fact, sources consulted warn that some pathogens detected in previous strandings could pose a threat to healthy marine fauna, exacerbating an already vulnerable ecological scenario.

According to experts in oceanography and marine biology, if this trend continues or even worsens in the coming months, Spain could face an ecological impact of considerable proportions, affecting not only ray populations but the entire food web in Mediterranean waters.