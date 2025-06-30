Spain traffic warning of €30,000 fine

Driving a vehicle in Spain involves much more than just skill and obeying basic traffic rules. There is a less visible but crucial aspect of road safety that has to do with the items we carry in our cars. The Guardia Civil and the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) have reiterated that certain items, which may seem harmless, can become a significant source of risk, as well as grounds for heavy fines.

Road surveillance is not limited to checking speed or seat belt use.

It also involves a thorough examination of what objects each driver is carrying, how they are secured and whether they could obstruct driving or endanger occupants and third parties. The legal framework includes strict prohibitions, requirements for transporting certain goods and penalties that, in extreme cases, can reach up to £30,000.

Before setting off on a journey, it is essential to know what is permitted inside the vehicle and what can lead to severe penalties, beyond mere administrative inconveniences. Responsibility begins when checking the contents of the car, ensuring that everything is correctly stowed and that there are no items that could increase the risk of accidents.

One of the most common mistakes when driving is allowing light, loose objects to remain inside the vehicle without being secured. Bottles, backpacks or even mobile devices that are left loose can become projectiles in the event of sudden braking or collisions, thus increasing the risk of serious injury.

This type of behaviour not only compromises the physical integrity of passengers, but could also constitute an offence if the police determine that there has been negligence in securing the load inside the car. In the UK, regulations require that loads be secured to prevent them from moving and causing damage.

In addition to loose objects, there are other items whose mere presence in the vehicle is illegal or heavily regulated. For example, the use or possession of radar detectors is strictly prohibited. Although there was legal confusion in the past, the current regulations are clear: both using and having a detector installed in the car carries a fine of 500 euros and the loss of three points on your driving licence.

Another related issue is driver visibility. Decorations inside the car, such as figures on the dashboard, pendants on the rear-view mirror or excessive stickers on the windscreen can block the view. Spanish law requires that the field of vision be complete and unobstructed, so police officers can impose penalties if they detect items that obstruct vision and pose a danger.

One of the cases with the highest fines concerns the illegal transport of dangerous substances. This includes flammable materials, toxic chemicals or explosives, such as fuels or certain industrial cleaning products. These substances may only be transported under very strict conditions, normally by qualified professionals and in specialised vehicles that comply with signage and storage requirements.

If the Guard Civil detects the presence of these substances without the appropriate permit or under incorrect conditions, the fine can be up to £30,000, in addition to the immediate immobilisation of the vehicle. This measure reflects the seriousness of the potential release of these materials in an accident.

Spanish law also strictly regulates the transport of weapons and sharp objects. While small knives with a blade less than 11 centimetres long may be carried provided that their use is justified and they are properly stored (preferably in the boot), other types of knives, such as automatic, butterfly or combat knives, are prohibited except in exceptional cases related to the profession.

As for firearms, they may only be transported with a valid licence, always unloaded and stored separately from ammunition in a closed case. In addition, the driver must be able to prove the need for transport and limit themselves to authorised journeys. The fines associated with these offences vary considerably depending on the severity, ranging from minor penalties of around £300 to amounts of up to £30,000, especially in cases of repeat offences or when the risk to road safety is very high.

Prevention and caution are the best tools for avoiding problems. It is recommended that you carefully check the interior of your vehicle before each journey, secure your load and do not carry any unnecessary items that could obstruct visibility or become projectiles. During a police check, it is always advisable to be able to justify the presence of any object inside the car and demonstrate that it does not pose a risk to traffic or the safety of the occupants.