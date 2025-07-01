Guardia Civil warns: these are the rules you must follow when sailing if you don't want to get a fine

In the 2025 summer season, the use of jet skis and recreational boats is on the rise along the Spanish coast, leading to a considerable increase in incidents and penalties for non-compliance with current regulations. As warned by the Guardia Civil, it is essential to know and comply with certain basic rules to ensure user safety, preserve the marine environment and avoid administrative fines.

Most offences involve dangerous manoeuvres near areas inhabited by swimmers, the absence of valid documentation or driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. These illegal actions not only endanger the lives of sailors and the general public, but also carry significant financial penalties.

To enjoy the sea responsibly, both experienced sailors and amateurs must respect the rules governing navigation on Spanish coasts during the summer, when beach attendance increases significantly.

Rules for safe navigation

One of the most important things to avoid fines when using jet skis or small boats is to always wear a properly fitted life jacket. This requirement is mandatory and vital for protection in the event of an accident or fall into the water. In addition, it is essential to maintain a minimum distance of 200 metres from areas designated for public bathing at all times to reduce the risk of collision or incidents with swimmers.

You should also avoid making sudden or sharp manoeuvres in the vicinity of other boats, swimmers or people in the water, as these are often the most common causes of accidents. Another key point is that boat owners or skippers must carry all documentation and a valid and up-to-date sailing licence. This documentation includes the corresponding navigation certificate, identification of the watercraft and, in the case of jet skis, the licence authorising their operation.

Similarly, it is prohibited to operate under the influence of alcohol or any type of drug, as this not only increases the danger but also carries severe administrative penalties under Spanish legislation in force for 2025.