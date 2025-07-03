Spain warning: this is the maximum amount of cash you can carry without being fined

In 2025, despite the inexorable rise of digital payments via cards, smartphones and smart devices, the use of cash remains commonplace in Spain. Many citizens and businesses still prefer to keep banknotes for their daily transactions or to have cash reserves for emergencies. Cash maintains a strong presence, although it is increasingly being replaced by financial digitalisation, which offers speed and convenience. However, this traditional way of managing money is subject to certain specific regulations by the Treasury, aimed at increasing transparency and preventing money laundering.

But what is the maximum amount of cash you can carry on the street and what are your legal obligations to declare such movements? Below, we break down the current regulations and what you need to know to comply with the law in Spain.

Regulations on cash and declarations in Spain

According to the rules published by the Treasury in 2007 and still in force, there is no strict limit on carrying cash within Spanish territory. However, there are specific obligations regarding the declaration of cash movements exceeding certain amounts.

When entering or leaving Spain with cash, it is established that amounts equal to or greater than 10,000 euros must be declared. This obligation also extends to movements to or from any third country or member of the European Union, regardless of the means of transport used: land, sea or air.

As for internal movement within Spain, the regulations require the declaration of any movement of more than 100,000 euros in cash. The purpose of this regulation is not to prohibit or limit the movement of money, but to ensure that it is carried out transparently and to prevent illegal transactions.

Limits on cash payments in establishments

An important and often confusing aspect is the limit on cash payments in shops and businesses. In Spain, it is not permitted to pay for goods or services in amounts exceeding 1,000 euros using only banknotes or coins. This restriction is designed to curb the excessive use of cash in high-value transactions that could facilitate tax fraud.

Therefore, even if you are carrying a considerable amount of money with you, when making purchases in shops, restaurants or any other commercial activity, the law requires you to use electronic or other payment methods for amounts exceeding this limit.

Obligations and procedure for declaring cash movements

When the amount exceeds the limits in the cases indicated, the person carrying the money must complete a form called form S1. The declaration is completely free, with no associated fees or taxes, to prevent the processing from penalising this type of movement.

To facilitate compliance, this form is available online on the official websites of the Spanish Tax Agency (www.aeat.es), the Public Treasury (www.tesoro.es) and on the website of the Executive Service of the Commission for the Prevention of Money Laundering (www.sepblac.es). In addition, interested parties can also obtain this form from the Economy and Finance offices, provincial offices and customs offices under the AEAT.