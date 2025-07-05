The seven villages you must visit to eat well in Mallorca, according to National Geographic

Mallorca is not only an ideal holiday destination for its beaches and mountains, but also a gourmet haven. This is according to the prestigious magazine National Geographic, which has also revealed a list of seven villages where you can sample the best cuisine the island has to offer.

However, it is true that practically any municipality in Mallorca offers good, distinctive cuisine.

Soller

Nestled in the Serra de Tramuntana mountains, Soller has built its reputation on the exquisite red prawns that abound in its restaurants. Here, haute cuisine is combined with tradition. Examples of this duality are Béns d’Avall, where the Michelin star shines among sophisticated dishes, and Es Canyís, a veteran in the port since the 1970s that continues to delight with fresh fish caught daily. They are not the only option: the Randemar restaurant offers a 360º leisure experience on the seafront, in an atmosphere where the food is complemented by the décor and live music from DJs.

Llucmajor

Very close to the capital, Palma, in Llucmajor, agrotourism blends with culinary enjoyment. Forn Can Tofolet offers some of the best ensaimadas on the island. For its part, the Zoëtry Hotel reinterprets traditional recipes by combining fresh ingredients and Mallorcan roots.

Pollensa

In Pollensa, Balearic cuisine shines in settings ranging from the town centre to the port. The Hotel El Vicenç de la Mar offers culinary experiences that last all day, from breakfast to dinner, under the guidance of chef Santi Taura. At the Terrae restaurant, David Rivas challenges the tourist area with an innovative proposal that prioritises sustainability and the use of local products.

Canyamel

On the east coast, Canyamel offers options such as Voro, at the Cap Vermell Grand Hotel. It is the only restaurant with two Michelin stars in the Balearics, where Álvaro Salazar explores the richness of island cuisine. It is worth noting that this renowned hotel also boasts Roka, a restaurant renowned for its concept, which can also be found in various locations around the world, such as the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Greece. The robata grill takes centre stage at every Roka restaurant, honouring the centuries-old culinary traditions of the fishermen of the coastal waters of northern Japan.

On the other hand, at Can Simoneta, we find Mexican chef David Moreno, who fuses flavours from the Mediterranean and Mexico, offering a playful and exciting cuisine.

Selva

Nestled in the interior of the island, Selva has a Mediterranean feel to it. In Caimari, Ca Na Toneta, led by María Solivellas, is not to be missed, with a cuisine focused on local produce. On the other hand, in Selva itself, the restaurant Miceli is a tribute to the local environment, carefully carried out by Marga Coll.

Inca

Inca is the birthplace of the ensaimada, one of the emblems of Mallorcan pastries. At Forn Sant Francesc, these delicacies are masterfully crafted. In addition, Joan Marc and his restaurant pay homage to the flavours of the island, even offering a completely vegetarian version of their menus. In the capital of Raiguer, it is also common to find the most traditional cuisine of Mallorca in its typical cellers, where Mallorcan recipes remain faithful to generations of chefs.

Alcudia

In this corner of Mallorca, Alcudia stands out for its spectacular views of two bays. In the La Victòria area, there is a restaurant where you will feel right at home: Restaurante Mirador de La Victoria, which complements its traditional cuisine with fresh produce. A stroll admiring the Mediterranean or the small chapel that gives it its name will round off the dining experience.

Llubí

In this inland village, the essence of Mallorca can be felt from every angle, and to savour it, there is Daica, a restaurant with a Repsol Guide Sun.

Muro

In the heart of the bustling Playas de Muro is Fusion 19, which boasts a Michelin star. Here, fusion cuisine offers a new perspective for the palate, combining great local products with the gastronomic culture of other parts of the world.