Mallorca, from port to port: enjoy the best leisure activities on the island by the sea

Located in strategic locations and beautiful natural surroundings, the ports of Mallorca are undoubtedly a great choice for the summer season. Enjoying the tranquillity by the sea, practising water sports, visiting local markets, bars, restaurants and even the most exciting nightlife are just some of the options on offer. Although the list is extensive, here are some of the island’s must-see ports.

Port of Palma

The port of Palma is the largest in Mallorca and one of the most important in the Balearics. With the capacity to receive large cruise ships, it has become a popular destination for Mediterranean cruise lines and a crucial entry point for tourists and goods. In addition to its functionality, the port of Palma offers a rich history. Founded by the Romans, it has witnessed the evolution of the city over the centuries. Strolling along its promenade is to enjoy a mixture of modernity and tradition, where you can find everything from luxury yachts to traditional fishing boats.

Port of Alcudia

Located in the north of the island, the port of Alcudia is known for its calm waters and family atmosphere. This port is ideal for water sports and offers a wide range of services. Its proximity to the beaches of Alcudia and Muro makes it an ideal destination. The port of Alcudia is also famous for its weekly market with local products, crafts and souvenirs. In addition, the port is the starting point for boat trips to Menorca and the stunning coves of Mallorca’s north coast.

Port of Pollensa

The port of Pollensa is known for its relaxed atmosphere and natural beauty. It is ideal for families with children who want to enjoy the calm waters of its beaches. It also offers a wide range of cuisine, with numerous bars and restaurants facing the sea. The port’s proximity to the town of Pollensa, with its rich history and culture, makes it a very attractive destination to visit every summer.

Port of Soller

The port of Soller is one of the most picturesque on the island. Accessible via the old tram that connects it to the town of Soller, this port offers a special charm with its colourful houses and natural surroundings. Bordered by the Serra de Tramuntana mountains and with a beautiful bay, the port of Soller is perfect for enjoying the tranquillity and beauty of nature.

It is also a departure point for boat trips to nearby places such as the beach of Sa Calobra and the Torrent de Pareis, accessible only by sea or via mountain trails.

Port of Andratx

Between Ses Salines and the port of Andratx there are many options for sports, including hiking, golf and diving. Located in the south-west of the island, it is one of the most exclusive ports in Mallorca. Known as a haven for yachts and large boats, it offers a sophisticated atmosphere and a wide selection of restaurants. Apart from its exclusivity, it is also a starting point for excursions to the island of Sa Dragonera and beautiful coves such as Cala Llamp, Cala d’Egos and Cala Moragues.

Port Adriano

Port Adriano is a modern marina designed by architect Philippe Starck, which has become a luxury destination, attracting large yachts. Its facilities host different events throughout the year, shops from the best brands anda wide range of restaurants and leisure activities.

Puerto Portals

This place is synonymous with glamour and sophistication, with a shopping area with restaurants, bars and exclusive shops, among other services. It also boasts alively nightlife and a generous calendar of events.