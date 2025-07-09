What Dua Lipa packs for her summer holiday in Mallorca

Dua Lipa has been enjoying a holiday in Mallorca, more specifically in the town of Deya, accompanied by a group of close friends. Through her social media accounts, the singer has shared various moments from her summer getaway, where she has worn a variety of outfits that have caught the attention of her followers. However, what really stood out in her luggage were the exclusive luxury accessories she wore during her stay on the Balearic island.

During her relaxing days in Mallorca, Dua Lipa opted to combine basic garments with high-end jewellery accessories, creating a contrast between the everyday and the exclusive. In the photos shared, we can see the artist wearing everything from elegant lace dresses to various bikini designs with rhinestones or the always daring leopard print. However, the real stars of the show were her accessories, mainly silver and diamond jewellery, most of which belonged to the prestigious Tiffany & Co. brand, known worldwide for its excellence in luxury jewellery.

The singer's luggage for this getaway included jewellery valued at over £30,000. Among the most notable pieces are two sterling silver bracelets from Tiffany & Co.'s Elsa Peretti collection. On one hand, the iconic Bone cuff, priced at approximately £2,500, while on the right she opted for the Split cuff, valued at around £2,350. As for necklaces, Dua Lipa opted for one of her beach looks featuring a layering of different Tiffany pieces, creating a striking visual effect.

Among them was a white gold Knot necklace encrusted with diamonds, valued at £7,500, complemented by a cross-shaped pendant, also in white gold with diamonds, with a market price of approximately £6,500. To complete her look, the artist adorned her hands with high-end diamond rings that did not go unnoticed. Among these pieces, a diamond-paved pinky ring stood out and, as the star jewel, a Bulgari Serpenti Viper ring made of white gold valued at around £10,000.

This exclusive piece is set with almost 2 carats of the highest quality diamonds, which explains its high price and spectacular brilliance.

It is no coincidence that Dua Lipa and her friends have chosen Deya as their holiday destination in Mallorca. This town in the Sierra de Tramuntana mountains has become one of the favourite destinations in recent years for celebrities and personalities from all over the world who are looking for tranquillity, natural beauty and exclusivity during their summer getaways.