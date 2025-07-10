The small, picturesque village in Mallorca that has won Dua Lipa’s heart: fairytale coves and nature

Dua Lipa has chosen Mallorca to enjoy a few days of rest with a close group of friends she describes as ‘sisters’. Through her social media accounts, the British artist has shared various moments of her stay on the Balearic island, including swimming in the sea, nights out and walks through the charming landscapes offered by the Mallorcan village of just 700 inhabitants where she is staying: Deya. This small municipality, known for its traditional architecture of stone houses and cobbled streets, has become a refuge for the singer of hits such as Levitating and Don’t Start Now.

With its peaceful atmosphere, it perfectly represents the balance between unspoilt nature and culture that characterises the most authentic villages of Mallorca, offering visitors unique experiences in a privileged setting that combines mountains and sea.

It is no coincidence that Dua Lipa has chosen this enclave for her break, as Deya has historically been a magnet for artists, writers and creative personalities who have found inspiration in its landscapes. From Archduke Lluís Salvador of Austria to composer Manuel de Falla, painters such as Leman, Junyer and Russinyol, and poets of the stature of Robert Graves and Laura Riding, all have succumbed at some point to the charm of this privileged corner of the island.

Located on the north-west coast of Mallorca and declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site as part of the Serra de Tramuntana, Deya stands on a valley that descends to the sea, offering breathtaking panoramic views. Its steep streets, flanked by traditional stone houses and Mediterranean vegetation, create a unique atmosphere that transports visitors to another era. For lovers of hiking and nature, this Mallorcan municipality offers numerous possibilities.

The famous GR-221 route, known as the Ruta de Pedra en Sec, runs through this town and allows hikers to follow ancient stone paths that connect different villages in the mountains. In addition, there are several routes for cyclists who want to discover the charms of the area on two wheels, adapted to different levels of difficulty. One of Deya’s most precious gems is its cove of the same name, a small natural enclave that can be reached after a 30-minute descent from the village. Although small, this cove with crystal-clear waters surrounded by cliffs perfectly represents the authentic Mediterranean that is increasingly difficult to find in more crowded destinations.

Beyond its obvious natural attractions, Deya keeps its traditions alive, especially during the patron saint festivities of San Juan, which are celebrated every 24 June. During this time, the village harmoniously combines tradition and modernity, offering activities for all audiences: from habaneras by the sea to traditional Mallorcan dance shows. The morning of San Juan is one of the most emotional moments for the residents of Deya, when they wear their best traditional costumes to pay homage to the patron saint. It is also the time of year when the town welcomes numerous visitors, former residents and friends who return to enjoy the summer in this privileged corner of the island.

The local cuisine also deserves a special mention, with restaurants offering dishes made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, many of them grown in the orchards and terraces surrounding the village. Fresh fish, local olive oil and seasonal vegetables are the stars of a simple but flavourful cuisine that perfectly complements the experience of visiting Deya.

Deya’s connection to the art world is neither recent nor coincidental. Since the early 20th century, this village has been a meeting point for creators from various disciplines. The most emblematic case is probably that of the British poet Robert Graves, who took up residence in Deya in 1929 and lived there until his death in 1985. His house, known as Ca n’Alluny, now serves as a museum and cultural centre. The bohemian and relaxed atmosphere of the village, together with its special light and contrasting landscapes, continues to attract contemporary artists, musicians and writers seeking inspiration or simply a place to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of big cities. It is therefore not surprising that celebrities such as Dua Lipa choose this destination for their moments of rest.

In recent years, small art galleries and craft workshops have also proliferated in Deya, complementing the municipality’s cultural offering and allowing visitors to take home a unique souvenir of their time in this corner of Mallorca. These initiatives help to keep alive the creative spirit that has historically characterised the town. For those who wish to visit this charming village after learning about Dua Lipa’s experience, Deya is located about 35 kilometres from Palma, the island’s capital.

It can be reached by car via the picturesque Ma-10 road, which runs through the Sierra de Tramuntana mountains, offering spectacular views along the way. It is also possible to get there by public transport, with regular bus services connecting Palma with the main towns in the mountains, including Deya. For those who prefer to combine their visit with other equally charming nearby villages, towns such as Valldemossa, Soller and Fornalutx are within easy reach and complete a tour of the best of the Sierra de Tramuntana.