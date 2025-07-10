Drivers Beware: Eating Behind the Wheel Can Lead to Heavy Fines in Spain

In Spain, distractions while driving continue to be one of the main causes of traffic accidents. Among them, eating while driving is often overlooked as an offence, but the reality is that this practice can result in significant fines. Although many drivers are unaware of this, the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) has stepped up its checks to detect this behaviour since the beginning of 2025.

The DGT has warned that this action involves a clear distraction that puts not only the driver at risk, but also other road users. Therefore, the penalties are not only intended to penalise, but also to raise awareness of the importance of maintaining attention while driving.

During a special campaign carried out in March 2025, Civil Guard officers issued more than 3,000 fines for various offences related to distractions. Among these, using a mobile phone while driving was the most frequent offence, but numerous cases of drivers eating or under the influence of substances were also detected.

This could result in a penalty

If you are caught driving and eating, the fine will generally be 80 euros. However, there are important nuances that can increase the amount to 200 euros. This will depend on the assessment of the officer in charge of the inspection, who will analyse whether the act constitutes negligent or risky driving. In such cases, the penalty is more severe, although it does not result in the loss of points on your licence.

In addition, drivers who are fined can benefit from a 50% discount on the total amount if they pay the fine within the period established for early payment, a common practice that facilitates the quick resolution of penalties.

Other punishable behaviours that few people know about

Eating is just one of the distractions that can endanger road safety and lead to fines. There are other common actions that are also penalised. For example, driving with inappropriate clothing that restricts mobility or freedom of movement can result in fines of between 80 euros and 200 euros, a fact that surprises many drivers from the UK.

Similarly, improper use of the horn without just cause is subject to fines of 80 euros. This rule aims to prevent nuisance and unnecessary noise pollution, especially in urban areas. Another common offence is sticking your arm out of the window while driving, which can also result in a fine of 80 euros, as it is considered an act that could endanger your own safety and that of others.