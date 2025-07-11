The most spectacular unspoilt beach in Mallorca, according to AI

The debate over which is the most beautiful beach in Mallorca has been a topic of discussion among tourists and locals for years. The controversy intensifies even more when talking about unspoilt areas, i.e. coastal areas that have been little or not at all affected by human activity and still retain much of their original beauty. In this regard, Artificial Intelligence has spoken and, in its opinion, the most spectacular unspoilt beach on the island is Es Trenc.

‘While Mallorca is full of wonderful coves and beaches, Es Trenc stands out for its unique combination of natural beauty, size and the feeling of being in a Caribbean paradise within the Mediterranean,’ says AI. Es Trenc is located on the south coast of Mallorca, in the municipality of Campos, and is part of a protected natural area that includes the famous Salinas de Es Trenc salt flats and the Es Salobrar marshland.

According to the AI, “its waters are undoubtedly its greatest attraction: a stunning turquoise blue and shallow, making them ideal for peaceful swimming and families. The transparency of the water allows you to see the sandy bottom easily, inviting you to take long dips and enjoy a virtually unspoilt environment.”

In terms of accessibility, Es Trenc is relatively easy to reach, although it is important to bear in mind that it is an unspoilt beach. It can be reached by car and there are several paid car parks nearby. From the car parks, it is necessary to walk a short distance to reach the sand, which helps to maintain its natural atmosphere and discourages excessive crowds. Although it does not have the infrastructure of more urbanised beaches, it does have some basic services such as showers, toilets and beach bars, which are integrated in a way that respects the environment.

However, what really makes Es Trenc spectacular for AI is its natural features. The beach stretches for several kilometres of fine white sand, dotted with dunes and pine trees that provide natural shade. At either end of the beach, you can still see old Civil War structures, such as machine gun nests, which add a historical touch to the landscape.

Despite being one of the best-known unspoilt beaches on the island, its vast expanse means that even in high season it is possible to find a quiet corner where you can enjoy the serenity of the surroundings, often with the option of nudism in certain areas. The view of the Cabrera archipelago on the horizon completes this idyllic picture, making it a true natural treasure of Mallorca.