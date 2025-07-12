Justin Bieber gets stuffed at his favourite Mallorca bakery: He and wife Hailey couldn’t resist the best croissants in the centre of Palma

Singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have enjoyed five days in Mallorca, during which the model and businesswoman presented a new product from her cosmetics brand Rhode. For this exclusive event, which brought together numerous influencers from the sector, Hailey entrusted the creations of a famous Mallorca pastry shop: Lluís Pérez Pastisser. Located in the heart of Palma, its croissants are considered some of the best on the island.

Those attending the presentation had the opportunity to taste some of the most outstanding creations of the renowned Mallorcan pastry chef, who specialises in creating delicate and sophisticated desserts. Among the offerings that guests were able to sample, the chocolate and lemon delicacies were particularly noteworthy. The choice of this patisserie for an event of this calibre is not surprising, considering the professional career and numerous awards won by its owner over recent years.

Since opening its doors in 2015, this establishment has become a gastronomic reference point for both residents of Palma and tourists visiting the Balearic capital. Lluís Pérez’s CV is full of awards that attest to his mastery of the art of pastry making. In 2016, he was named Pastry Chef of the Year of the Balearics, an award that marked a turning point in his professional career. This award is complemented by other merits such as Academic Excellence obtained during his postgraduate studies in Haute Cuisine at the prestigious Balearic Islands School of Hospitality.

His talent for working with chocolate earned him the Award for the Best International Chocolate Piece at the Chocolate Museum in Barcelona, consolidating his reputation beyond the island’s borders. In addition, in 2018 he was a finalist in the national Pastelero Revelación (Revelation Pastry Chef) competition, which allowed him to make a name for himself on the Spanish gastronomic scene.

The quality of his creations has been recognised by specialist publications in the sector. Lluís Pérez’s pastry shop is currently listed in the top 10 must-visit pastry shops according to Dulcypas magazine. It also appears in the top 10 breakfasts in the Spanish edition of Architectural Digest magazine and in the top 3 pastry shops of the moment according to the Repsol Spain Guide.

Located at 14 Bonaire Street, in the heart of Palma’s historic centre, Lluís Pérez’s pastry shop opened its doors in 2015 and has since become a gastronomic reference point in the Balearic capital. Its privileged location, just a few metres from the city’s main tourist attractions, has contributed to its popularity among both residents and visitors. The establishment stands out for offering the highest quality signature coffee, accompanied by a careful selection of handmade pastries made daily with fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Among its most popular specialities are chocolate, hazelnut, apricot, lemon and cheese cakes, all made according to traditional recipes with a touch of innovation. However, if there is one thing for which Lluís Pérez’s patisserie has gained international fame, it is its filled croissants, considered among the best on the island. The refined technique, the selection of the best raw materials and the respect for traditional processes make these pastries true works of gastronomic art. In addition to croissants, the brioche section includes doughnuts and palmiers made to the same high standard of excellence.