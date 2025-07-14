The beach bar in Mallorca that charmed Dua Lipa and her friends: fresh fish in a stunning setting

Dua Lipa was seen enjoying a few days of rest with a group of friends in Mallorca last week, choosing the village of Deya as the destination for her holiday. During her stay, the singer not only took the opportunity to wander the picturesque streets of this Mallorcan village, but also cooled off in its famous cove and paid a visit to one of the area’s most iconic establishments: Ca's Patró March, now firmly established as a must-visit spot for international celebrities.

The renowned beach bar, open from 12 noon to 5pm, has become one of the most sought-after places in the municipality. Over the years, its distinctive tables overlooking the Mediterranean have hosted stars such as Salma Hayek, Susan Sarandon, Pierce Brosnan and Michael Douglas, cementing its reputation as a favourite meeting place for the entertainment elite during their getaways to the Balearic island. Dua Lipa’s visit only serves to reinforce the status of this venue as a culinary landmark in Mallorca, especially among international visitors and celebrities looking to enjoy authentic Mediterranean cuisine in a privileged and discreet setting.

The origins of Ca's Patró March date back to a modest setup where local fishermen offered their daily catch to visitors. This simple concept has evolved over time into one of the most renowned beach bars during the summer season in Mallorca. The establishment has managed to preserve the essence of its beginnings, focusing its menu on top-quality, ultra-fresh seafood, prepared using traditional Mallorcan recipes.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Today, the restaurant stands out not only for the excellence of its dishes based on fresh fish and seafood, but also for the unrivalled setting offered by its terrace. The combination of high-quality cuisine and a privileged natural environment has turned Ca's Patró March into a tourist phenomenon that transcends borders, attracting travellers from all over the world seeking an authentic experience on the Mallorcan coast. Located in the idyllic Cala Deya, the restaurant has cemented its reputation as a favourite destination for figures from the worlds of entertainment and culture.

Its relaxed atmosphere, far removed from the more conventional tourist hustle, along with its culinary offering rooted in traditional recipes and local ingredients, have been key to securing its exclusive status. Dua Lipa’s choice is no coincidence, as Deya has long been established as a haven for artists, writers, and musicians since the mid-20th century. This small village on Mallorca’s north coast, with just 700 permanent residents, has managed to preserve its Mediterranean charm and breathtaking landscape—qualities that have historically drawn creative minds in search of inspiration and peace.

The poet and writer Robert Graves was one of the first international artists to settle in Deya, playing a key role in shaping the bohemian and cultural aura that still lingers to this day. His presence drew other creatives, establishing a tradition that continues in 2025, with figures like Dua Lipa choosing this corner of Mallorca for their moments of escape. The combination of mountainous landscape, crystal-clear coves, cultural atmosphere, and authentic culinary offerings such as Ca's Patró March make this enclave a truly unique destination—one that maintains its exclusive charm, far removed from the mass tourism that characterises other parts of the island.