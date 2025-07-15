Kris Jenner shows off the perfect beach outfit for women over 60 in Mallorca with Oprah Winfrey

The matriarch of the Kardashian clan, Kris Jenner, and renowned presenter Oprah Winfrey have been crusining off Mallorca aboard the impressive mega yacht Rising Sun, valued at $400 million. The two celebrities, accompanied by Gayle King, arrived in Palma after attending the exclusive wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and presenter Lauren Sánchez in Venice. The writer has now shared photos on her social media accounts in which she appears alongside her friends, all three sporting the perfect outfit for this summer: kaftans.

These garments are from the SKIMS Swim x Roberto Cavalli collection, whose promotional photos feature Kim Kardashian and her mother. Available in sizes from XXS to 4X, this collection reaffirms the brand’s commitment to body inclusivity and went on sale on June 27. “Look glamorous on your getaways with this long kaftan featuring Roberto Cavalli’s exotic prints. Made from our sheer, flowing viscose, this wrap features a plunging neckline, a thin bow at the center front, and sensual side slits,” the brand explains on its website.

Available in the three prints worn by the three friends, this garment was on sale for $288, but unfortunately it is now sold out in all colors and sizes. The resounding success of the original kaftan, its price, and its availability have become an obstacle for many fans in Spain, as its cost and the fact that it is sold out in all sizes and prints have made it difficult to purchase. Fortunately, several brands such as Lola Casademunt have launched alternatives that faithfully reflect the spirit of Italian design, but at a much more affordable price of around $119.

One of the most outstanding options is a long kimono with a leopard print and turquoise blue trim details that not only flatters the figure but also retains its exotic and sophisticated appeal. Available in sizes S-M and L-XL, this piece fits comfortably and is perfect for those looking to add a touch of elegance without sacrificing practicality during their summer outings. These types of garments allow women over 60 to feel confident, modern, and appropriate for the current climate and trends, combining aesthetics and comfort in the same outfit.

Luxury fashion and collections that embrace body diversity are a growing phenomenon. This demographic segment, which does not compromise on sophisticated fashion, demands versatile and contemporary options that can be found in inclusive collections and collaborations between renowned brands and designers. The industry’s response has been positive, with designs that meet the demand for fresh fabrics, bold prints, and cuts that balance sensuality and comfort. This trend also reflects a social and cultural shift in which age does not limit access to the latest fashion trends, and where social media and public figures significantly influence purchasing decisions and lifestyle choices.