Spain driving: Where you are most likely to be caught by a speed trap in Mallorca

The five fixed speed traps in Mallorca that issued the most fines for speeding in 2024 accumulated a total of more than 19,000 fines, according to data analysed by Automovilistas Europeos Asociados (AEA). At the top of the list is the speed camera on the motorway from Palma to Alcudia (MA-13), at kilometre 16, with 7,094 offences, making it the most penalised spot on the island.

These figures are part of a national report that compiles the number of fines issued by each speed camera of the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) in 2024. In total, speed control devices recorded 3,440,655 fines throughout Spain, 4% more than the previous year (3,305,978).

In Mallorca, after the MA-13 speed camera, the second place is occupied by the speed camera at km 6 of the Campos-Felanitx road (MA-5120), with 3,599 fines, followed closely by the one at km 15 of the Andratx motorway (MA-1), which issued 3,354 fines. The list is completed by the speed camera located at km 50 on the road between Sa Pobla and Pollensa (MA-2200), with 2,810 fines, and another speed camera on the MA-1, located at km 23, with 2,122 offences recorded.

At some of these points, such as on the MA-13 and MA-1, there has been a significant increase compared to 2023. For example, on the motorway from Palma to Alcudia, fines rose by 27%, from 5,589 to 7,094. The speed camera on the EI-600 road, which connects Ibiza with Sant Antoni, is the sixth in Spain that has issued the most fines, with a total of 39,202 throughout 2024, which is nearly 6,000 fewer than in the previous year. This is the only speed camera in the Balearics to appear among the 50 in Spain that issued the most fines last year.

The AEA organisation, which compiled the study based on official data from the DGT, stresses the importance of transparency in the location and operation of these devices, as in many cases the most active speed cameras are located in areas with high traffic density, but not always on the most dangerous stretches of road.