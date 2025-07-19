The hair conditioner you can't go without this summer in Mallorca

Mercadona has launched a new instant hair conditioner with sun protection and a passion fruit scent, which is set to become a must-have for hair care this summer 2025. The product, from the Deliplus brand, is available in the supermarket chain for just 2.15€.

With the arrival of summer and rising temperatures, hair tends to suffer more than usual due to exposure to the sun, chlorine from swimming pools, and sea salt. That’s why it’s essential to use protective and conditioning products to prevent hair from becoming tangled, dry, and frizzy.

The new instant conditioner from Deliplus is part of the Frutalia collection, launched this summer. In addition to its pleasant passion fruit scent, which evokes fresh and tropical sensations, the product detangles the hair and makes it easier to style, while also protecting it from the harmful effects of the sun thanks to its UVA/UVB filters.

The passion fruit-scented instant conditioner from Mercadona stands out for the following features:

Detangles hair and makes styling easier, helping to prevent tangles and frizz

Protects hair from the harmful effects of the sun thanks to its UVA/UVB filters

Has a pleasant passion fruit fragrance that brings fresh, tropical vibes

that brings fresh, tropical vibes Its affordable price of 2.15€ makes it an attractive option for many consumers

Prolonged exposure to the sun, chlorine, and salt can significantly damage the hair’s structure, leading to dryness, split ends, and a loss of shine. For this reason, it’s essential to use specific products that protect and condition the hair during the summer months.

In addition to using conditioners with sun protection, experts recommend covering your hair with hats or scarves when exposed to the sun for extended periods, and rinsing it with fresh water after swimming in the pool or sea to remove chlorine and salt residues.

The passion fruit-scented instant conditioner isn’t the only product in Deliplus’ Frutalia collection for summer 2025. The range includes other personal care items with fresh, fruity scents, such as a watermelon-scented shower gel, coconut-scented body cream and a mango-scented moisturising lotion.