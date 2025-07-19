Save money on extra baggage fees for your Mallorca summer holiday

Packing for a beach holiday in Mallorca doesn’t need to result in an overflowing suitcase. With a simple and effective strategy, you can travel light without sacrificing comfort or style. That’s the advice from REI, a US-based cooperative specialising in outdoor gear, which has long championed a minimalist, functional approach to travel.

Their method is built around one clear principle: no matter how long your trip is, you only need enough clothing for one week. The rest is taken care of by doing a bit of laundry along the way. Not only does this save space and weight, but it also gives you more freedom and flexibility on your trip. A good rule of thumb: pack for 7 days, even if you’re away for 14.

REI recommends organising your suitcase in weekly blocks. If you choose the right garments and plan to do a couple of small washes while travelling, there’s no need to pack for all 14 days. The trick is to go for versatile, functional clothing you can easily wear more than once. Simple T-shirts, dresses that double as beach wraps, or skirts that pair well with different tops allow for plenty of outfit combinations with fewer items. Sticking to neutral colours makes this even easier, as everything matches with everything.

Following this logic, an optimised suitcase for two weeks by the beach might include: four lightweight T-shirts, three pairs of comfortable trousers or shorts, two swimsuits, two dresses or sarongs, six sets of underwear, five pairs of socks, a hat or cap, two pairs of shoes (one for walking, one more casual), and a light layer for cooler evenings. With a bit of washing along the way, this should be more than enough to see you through without overpacking.

Shoes, Fabrics and Laundry: Every Detail Matters

When it comes to shoes, it’s best to bring one comfortable pair for walking and another lighter or slightly smarter option for evenings out, plus a pair of flip-flops for the beach. Avoiding extra footwear is one of the most effective ways to save space.

Fabrics also make a difference. Linen, lightweight cotton or synthetic materials that resist creasing and dry quickly are ideal for warm coastal climates. And to keep your suitcase under control, it helps to have a simple laundry setup in mind: a bar of soap, a portable clothesline, or access to local laundrettes. Many travellers do this as a matter of course—it’s how you manage three weeks with just one week’s worth of clothes.

This approach not only reduces stress when packing but can also save you money on extra baggage fees and makes it easier to move about if you change accommodation or destinations. Plus, having fewer clothing options helps avoid decision fatigue when choosing what to wear each day. In short, less clothing means more freedom—and more room for the things that really matter.