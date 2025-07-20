Mosquitoes: Why some people get bitten more than others in Mallorca

Why do mosquitoes seem to prefer certain people over others? This phenomenon, which many have experienced firsthand during warm months, has a scientific explanation based on various biological and environmental factors that determine these insects' preferences. While some individuals rarely get bitten when outdoors, others quickly become the preferred target of these pesky dipterans, collecting numerous welts on their skin after brief exposure.

Scientists have demonstrated that a combination of elements influences this selection process. Key factors include blood type, body odour composition, metabolism, and even surprising variables such as pregnancy or recent alcohol consumption. These findings help explain why some people appear to be veritable mosquito magnets whilst others rarely suffer from their bothersome bites.

Research conducted by specialised entomologists and biologists reveals that up to 85% of our susceptibility to mosquito bites is genetically determined, explaining why the tendency to attract mosquitoes can run in families. This scientific understanding not only satisfies our curiosity but can also help us take more effective preventive measures against these insects.

Blood type and mosquito attraction

Type O blood carriers are significantly more likely to receive bitescompared to those with types A or B. Studies have shown that individuals with type O blood receive approximately 26% more bites than others, as mosquitoes can detect specific chemical markers through the skin that indicate blood type.

Body odour and skin microbiota

Body odour plays a crucial role in mosquito attraction. These insects possess extraordinarily sensitive olfactory receptors capable of detecting carboxylic acids produced by bacteria naturally living on our skin. Recent research has shown that people with less diverse skin bacteria tend to be more prone to bites, as less diverse bacterial ecosystems may produce more concentrated compounds that prove irresistible to mosquitoes.

Physical activity and metabolic factors

During physical activity, CO2 production increases considerably, along with lactic acid generation in muscles. Both compounds are powerful mosquito attractants. Exercise also raises body temperature, creating a thermal gradient that these insects can detect even at short distances, precisely guiding them to our skin.

Unexpected factors affecting mosquito attraction

Pregnant women exhale approximately 21% more CO2 than usual and maintain a slightly higher body temperature, making them particularly attractive targets. Additionally, alcohol consumption, even just one beer, can significantly increase the likelihood of receiving bites by altering our sweat's chemical profile and causing peripheral blood vessel dilation.

Clothing colour and genetic predisposition

Dark-coloured clothing like black, navy blue, or red can make us more visible to mosquitoes. Genetics plays a determining role in our predisposition to bites, with scientists estimating that up to 85% of variability in mosquito attraction is genetically determined, explaining why this tendency often runs in families.