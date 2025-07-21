The story behind the three-metre crocodile found in a lake in Mallorca

The recent sighting of a crocodile in Mallorca has revived interest in one of the island's most enduring legends: the Drac de na Còca. Housed today in the Museu d’Art Sacre de Mallorca, this creature is not merely a relic of natural history but a symbol of local folklore and imagination. Though it is, in fact, a taxidermied crocodile, it has long been regarded as a dragon in Mallorcan tradition—a fearsome beast slain in a tale of bravery and romance.

According to legend, the crocodile arrived in Mallorca in the 17th century aboard a merchant ship. It is said to have escaped into the city's sewers, terrorising the local populace at night. In 1676, Bartomeu Coc, the governor of Alcudia, encountered the creature while on his way to meet his beloved, Catalina Rosselló. To protect her, Bartomeu drew his sword and slew the beast. As a token of his love and courage, he offered the vanquished “dragon” to Catalina, who came to be known as na Còca—hence the creature’s name, the Drac de na Còca.

While the story makes for a compelling legend, historical evidence tells a more mundane tale. The crocodile was likely acquired as an exotic curiosity, a common practice following the opening of trade routes during the Age of Exploration. Taxidermied creatures such as crocodiles and lizards were prized collectibles and often displayed in churches, noble homes, or cabinets of curiosities. From at least the early 18th century, the Rosselló family displayed the crocodile each year on 31 December, a tradition documented by historian Zaforteza Musoles.

The Drac de na Coca is used at the Saint Sebastian fiestas in Palma.

It was not until the 19th century that the legend began to take its current form, thanks in large part to the writings of Joaquim Maria Bover, a descendant of the Rosselló family. Poets and authors further embellished the tale, transforming a preserved specimen into a heroic fable. Literary references, including those by Bartomeu Ferrà and Josep Maria Tous i Maroto, helped to solidify the crocodile’s mythic status. Over time, the line between historical oddity and mythical dragon blurred in the collective memory of Palma's citizens.

Today, the Drac de na Còca continues to occupy a unique place in Mallorca's cultural heritage. In addition to being on display in the museum, it has joined the city’s bestiary, appearing in fiestas such as Sant Sebastià and Sant Joan. The legend has inspired stories, songs, and even children's books, ensuring that the tale of the dragon who once lurked beneath the streets of Palma lives on in the island's folklore.