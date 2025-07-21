Spain lifts blood donation ban for UK residents who lived there between 1980 and 1996
After more than two decades, individuals who lived in or received blood transfusions in the UK during the BSE crisis can now donate blood again
Starting this month, those who lived in the UK during the "mad cow disease" crisis can now donate blood | Photo: A.E.
Palma21/07/2025 15:57
The Blood and Tissue Bank of the Balearic Islands (BSTIB) has announced a significant update to its blood donor selection criteria, marking a major shift in public health policy. Individuals who were previously excluded from donating blood—particularly those who lived in or received blood transfusions in the UK and other regions affected by Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE)—are now eligible to donate. This change reflects updated scientific evidence and aligns with broader European health regulations, aiming to expand the pool of eligible donors and strengthen blood supply across the Balearic Islands.
