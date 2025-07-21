Spain lifts blood donation ban for UK residents who lived there between 1980 and 1996

The Blood and Tissue Bank of the Balearic Islands (BSTIB) has announced a significant update to its blood donor selection criteria, marking a major shift in public health policy. Individuals who were previously excluded from donating blood—particularly those who lived in or received blood transfusions in the UK and other regions affected by Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE)—are now eligible to donate. This change reflects updated scientific evidence and aligns with broader European health regulations, aiming to expand the pool of eligible donors and strengthen blood supply across the Balearic Islands.

Starting this month, people who lived in or received blood transfusions in the United Kingdom and other regions affected by Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), commonly known as "mad cow disease", are now eligible to donate blood. This measure has been officially adopted by the Ministry of Health, following a favourable ruling from the Scientific Committee for Transfusion Safety issued on 18th July 2025.

The removal of exclusion criteria includes:

Having lived or travelled to areas with BSE cases or its human variant (vCJD)

Having received blood transfusions in these areas, including those in the UK between 1980 and 1996

All previously excluded individuals can now donate if they meet standard health requirements

The decision comes after scientific advances and current high standards of control and traceability have deemed the transmission risk extremely low. Similar measures have already been implemented in Australia, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Hong Kong, among others. Those interested in donating blood can check the calendar and schedule an appointment at: cita.donasang.org

This change will enable both British residents and Balearic citizens who lived or studied in the UK during the 80s and 90s to donate blood. Dr Teresa Jiménez, Technical Director of the Blood Bank, stated: "This is excellent news. Thanks to this change, we can once again count on generous people who were excluded for years."