What to do if you get bitten by a fish in Mallorca

A tourist's unexpected fish bite at Playa de Palma on Tuesday highlights the importance of knowing how to react quickly in these situations

MDB DigitalPalma22/07/2025 17:25
An Italian tourist experienced an unexpected fish bite to her left calf whilst swimming in Palma on Tuesday. The incident, preliminarily attributed to an unidentified marine species, has raised concerns among beachgoers and experts due to limited clear information about these creatures.

Initial reports suggest the injury might have been caused by either a blue shark, a stingray, or a triggerfish - all common species in these waters. However, the responsible fish hasn't been spotted or captured yet. The woman received prompt medical attention and is now in stable condition.

This incident underscores the vital importance of understanding proper response protocols when faced with fish bites or stings during seaside recreational activities, particularly in Spanish coastal tourist areas.

Immediate actions after a fish bite at the beach

The crucial first step after being bitten by a marine fish is to exit the water immediately. This prevents further risk of incidents and allows for proper wound assessment in a safe environment. Never attempt to remain in the sea after an attack, as other creatures might react or the situation could worsen.

Once on shore, it's essential to thoroughly clean the wound using saline water and mild soap if available. This routine removes any external contaminants and animal residue, helping prevent infections. Avoid using harsh products that might further irritate the affected area.

Lastly, to control bleeding, apply direct pressure with a clean cloth. This technique is crucial for preventing excessive blood loss and stabilising the victim until medical attention arrives. Swift action in this regard can significantly impact the patient's recovery.

Local authorities in Mallorca have begun addressing the issue through public health campaigns at popular beach destinations.

