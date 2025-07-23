Mallorca’s Alcudia, Santanyi & Felanitx ranked among Spain’s top 10 family destinations on Airbnb

Families are saving up to 30% by choosing rural accommodations over city hotels

These destinations provide families with memorable experiences that city breaks can't.

These destinations provide families with memorable experiences that city breaks can't

Ashlee Caliz
Palma
23/07/2025
A remarkable shift in family travel habits is sweeping across Spain, with Mallorca at the heart of this change. Over the past four years, rural and coastal accommodations on the island have seen a dramatic surge in bookings—part of a nationwide 177% rise—as families increasingly move away from crowded urban destinations. With the rising cost of city travel and limited child-friendly infrastructure, Mallorca’s charming towns and countryside retreats are quickly becoming the preferred choice for family holidays.

According to the latest Verian survey, nearly half of Spanish families now rule out city trips with children altogether. The high costs—cited by 71% of respondentsand a lack of welcoming environments for kids in major cities, mentioned by 56%, are key drivers of this change. In contrast, Mallorca offers a relaxed pace of life, stunning natural landscapes, and family-oriented amenities, making it an ideal escape for those seeking quality time away from the urban grind.

Towns such as Santanyi, Alcudia, and Felanitx have risen to prominence as three of Spain’s top 10 family-friendly destinations. These picturesque corners of Mallorca offer not only affordability but also space, safety, and easy access to nature. With their vibrant markets, calm beaches, and cultural richness, they provide families with memorable experiences that city breaks can no longer match.

The wider European trend of restricting short-term rentals in cities like Amsterdam and Barcelona has further amplified the appeal of Mallorca’s rural options. As hotel prices soar—Barcelona alone has seen a 35% rise—families are turning to vacation rentals that provide more space and better value.

Today, 85% of holiday rentals across Spain cater specifically to families, and Mallorca is leading the way. With families saving up to 30% by choosing rural accommodations over city hotels, it’s no surprise that bookings in places like Alcúdia and Felanitx have skyrocketed by 60% since 2019. Combined with the island’s natural beauty, family-focused infrastructure, and sense of tranquility, Mallorca is redefining what a modern family holiday in Spain looks like.

