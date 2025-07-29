Discover Mallorca’s ultimate stargazing location for the 2025 Perseids, according to AI

Escorca, nestled in Mallorca's Serra de Tramuntana, has been named by ChatGPT as the island's premier location for stargazing, particularly during the Perseids meteor shower. The celestial spectacle, visible from 17 July through 23 August, promises to offer spectacular viewing conditions in this secluded mountain village.

The village's unique position as Mallorca's least populated municipality, surrounded by protected natural areas and rugged terrain, provides an exceptional environment for astronomical observation. Notable viewing spots include the Lluc Sanctuary and the Torrent de Pareis area, where minimal light pollution allows for unobstructed views of the night sky.

The Perseids, commonly known as the 'Tears of St. Lawrence', are debris left behind by the Swift-Tuttle comet. As these particles enter Earth's atmosphere at high velocity, they create streaks of light visible from the ground. This natural phenomenon requires no specialist equipment, making it accessible to casual observers and astronomy enthusiasts alike.

Astronomers forecast the shower's peak activity for the nights of 12th and 13th August 2025, with expectations of 50 to 100 meteors per hour under optimal conditions. This year's lunar phase is predicted to be particularly favourable, enhancing visibility for observers.

Escorca's selection stems from its combination of low population density, minimal artificial lighting, and elevated mountain location. These factors create ideal conditions for viewing the night sky as it would have appeared centuries ago, making it a prime destination for summer stargazing enthusiasts.