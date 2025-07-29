Discover Mallorca’s ultimate stargazing location for the 2025 Perseids, according to AI
Astronomers forecast the shower's peak activity for the nights of August 12 and 13
Notable viewing spots include the Lluc Sanctuary and the Torrent de Pareis area | Photo: MDB Digital
29/07/2025 17:00
Escorca, nestled in Mallorca's Serra de Tramuntana, has been named by ChatGPT as the island's premier location for stargazing, particularly during the Perseids meteor shower. The celestial spectacle, visible from 17 July through 23 August, promises to offer spectacular viewing conditions in this secluded mountain village.
