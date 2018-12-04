03-12-2018 Javier Lizón

Spain's ruling Socialists could lose control of a southern stronghold after a regional election in which a far right party won seats for the first time since the country emerged from fascist dictatorship more than 40 years ago. Coalition talks started on Monday in Andalusia, after no single party won enough votes to rule on its own in the most populous and one of the poorest regions in the country. The Socialists came first on Sunday with 33 seats out of 109 in the parliament but their failure to win outright in a region they have dominated is likely to fuel calls for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to hold a national election ahead of 2020. Sanchez's minority government has struggled to gain support to pass any meaningful laws since taking control in June.