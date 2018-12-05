04-12-2018 Emilio Naranjo

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his government was planning to put forward a proposal for the 2019 budget in January, changing strategy after an electoral setback on Sunday in a Socialist stronghold.

Spain's political landscape has been upended by the unprecedented election of 12 far-right lawmakers in the southern Andalusia regional parliament on Sunday, prompting Sanchez to have another go at putting a budget proposal to parliament. "We are going to fulfil our task, which is to present the budget, and I announce that the cabinet in January will approve the proposal," Sanchez said during a televised interview on private TV channel Telecinco.