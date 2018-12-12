Brexit
UK PM May says a new leader would have to extend or rescind Brexit notice
2018-12-12 10:36:00 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
British Prime Minister Theresa May, who faces a vote of no confidence in her leadership of the Conservative Party today the European Union.
"A new leader wouldn't be in place by Jan. 21 legal deadline, so a leadership election risks handing control of the Brexit negotiations to opposition MPs in Parliament," May said.
"A new leader wouldn't have time to re-negotiate a withdrawal agreement and get the legislation through Parliament by March 29, so one of their first acts would have to be extending or rescinding Article 50, delaying or even stopping Brexit when people want us to get on with it," she said.