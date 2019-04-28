Voting in Palma on Sunday. 28-04-2019 Miquel A. Cañellas

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's PSOE party is on course for winning 122 seats in Congress, the general election having - as expected - failed to hand a majority to any party.

PSOE, who had 85 seats in Congress, have made a significant advance. However, they are well short of the 176 majority needed, while their most likely partners in a future government, Unidas Podemos, have suffered a drop. The projection for Unidas Podemos is 35 seats plus seven from EN Comú Podem.

The Partido Popular, who had made something of a recovery at the last election in 2016, have experienced a collapse in support. They are projected to have 65 deputies in Congress. In 2016 they won 137.

The PP would seem to have suffered from an electorate switch to Ciudadanos and Vox. The Cs are forecast to have 57 deputies in Congress, an increase from the 32 at the last election. Vox, a factor for the first time, are set to win 24 seats. There will now be discussion as to the Vox impact, as some opinion polls had predicted they would win almost double this number.

Sánchez will have to enter into a negotiation phase in order to secure his investiture. If Unidas Podemos back this, but don't necessarily enter a formal coalition government, he would still be short of a majority. The smaller nationalist parties will then come into the equation.

* Figures above based on 92% returns as of 23.00 Sunday.