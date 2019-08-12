Politics
Spain's Sanchez to meet with Podemos, others to gain support for confirmation
Spain's acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday he would meet next month with Unidas Podemos as well as regional parties, including Catalan separatists, in order to seek support for a confirmation vote.
"At the end of August or beginning of September, we will be meeting with different political forces that could be open to supporting a confirmation of the Socialists," Sanchez told journalists.
Sanchez has spent the week meeting with unions, business associations, enviromentalists and cultural groups in hopes of garnering support for a third vote.
He has until late September to be confirmed as premier or field another candidate. Failing that, a new election would be called for Nov. 10.
