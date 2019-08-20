Emergencies
Canary Islands wildfire prompts 9,000 evacuations
An out-of-control wildfire on Gran Canaria in Spain’s Canary Islands kept spreading yesterday, increasing to 9,000 the number of people evacuated from eight municipalities and reaching a natural park, authorities said yesterday.
The blaze began on Saturday near the town of Tejeda propelled by a combination of high temperatures, strong winds and low humidity.
Sixteen planes and helicopters as well as more than 1,000 firefighters were working to contain flames as high as 50 metres (164 feet), authorities said.
The blaze marks the second time that Tejeda has been evacuated this month due to wildfire.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.