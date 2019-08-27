Weather
Flash floods in Madrid
The streets of Madrid have been turned into rivers as the city was hit by a huge hailstorm yesterday evening and the bad weather continues today.
Road, metro and flight services have all been affected.
Spain’s meteorological agency AEMET recorded more than 9,300 lightning strikes in six hours. There were more than a thousand calls to the emergency services.
One of the worst affected neighbourhoods was Arganda del Rey where cars and furniture were swept away in the torrents of water while huge piles of hail built up along some streets.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.