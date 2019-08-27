Arganda del Rey, Madrid

Arganda del Rey has suffered major damage from the torrential rain and hail over the last 24 hours.

27-08-2019EFE

The streets of Madrid have been turned into rivers as the city was hit by a huge hailstorm yesterday evening and the bad weather continues today.

Road, metro and flight services have all been affected.

Spain’s meteorological agency AEMET recorded more than 9,300 lightning strikes in six hours. There were more than a thousand calls to the emergency services.

One of the worst affected neighbourhoods was Arganda del Rey where cars and furniture were swept away in the torrents of water while huge piles of hail built up along some streets.

