Industrial action
Ryanair cancels small number of Spanish flights over cabin crew strike
Ryanair has cancelled less than one percent of its daily schedule of flights to and from Spain over the first two days of planned strikes by Spanish cabin crew, the low cost carrier said earlier today.
Unions representing cabin crew announced the plans to hold 10 days of strikes throughout September unless Ryanair changes plans to close several bases in the country. They will joined by Spanish pilots for five days towards the end of the month.
Ryanair said it had cancelled six of its 950 daily flights on Sept. 1 and eight on Sept. 2, adding that the closure of loss making winter bases in the Canary Islands - which it says is due to delays in the delivery of the grounded Boeing 737 MAX - will not be reversed because of "pointless strikes".
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.