£3 million grant to help UK nationals in the EU prepare for Brexit
British nationals who may struggle to complete their residency applications will be helped by measures announced by the British Government.
Up to £3 million is being provided for organisations who will inform UK nationals who live in European Union member states including Spain, about the need to register as resident and support them as they complete their applications.
The Government wants to support those who may find it harder to complete all the paperwork – focusing in particular on pensioners or disabled people, those living in remote areas or with mobility difficulties, and those needing assistance with language translation or interpretation.
British Consul General for the Balearic and Catalonia Lloyd Milen said: “Britain will be leaving the EU on October 31 and we want to help UK nationals living in Spain to be fully ready for Brexit, whatever the circumstances. This funding will ensure people get the support they need to protect their residency rights and access to services.”
Organisations working with people who might be affected and who might require additional support can apply for project funding from the Foreign & Commonwealth Office from September 19 at gov.uk/fco.
The fund’s programme team, based in London, will be running a series of webinars to provide bidders with a fuller understanding of the fund and an opportunity to ask questions on the bidding process. Further information can be found at https://www.gov.uk/government/news/3-million-grant-to-help-uk-nationals-in-eu-for-brexit.
Individuals wanting to access support with their residency applications will be able to contact those organisations who are successful in their bid, once the funding has been awarded. We will provide details of the providers for Spain in due course.
Meanwhile, British nationals living in Spain should continue to prioritise registering as a resident by October 31.
Advice on residency for UK nationals living in Spain can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/living-in-spain.
Brexit: what you should do
You should:
- Register as a resident in Spain.
- Register forhealthcare as a resident in Spain.
- Exchange your UK driving licence for a Spanish one.
- Check your passport is valid for travel
