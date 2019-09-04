Narcotics
Huge cocaine haul recovered from Majorcan yacht in Wales
Approximately 1,000 kilograms of cocaine have been seized and six people arrested, after an investigation led to the interception of a yacht off the coast of Wales.
National Crime Agencyy intelligence had identified the vessel, the Sy Atrevido, as carrying a large drugs shipment to the UK from South America. The yacht was acquired here in Majorca.
As a result, officers from Border Force cutter HMC Protector boarded the sailing yacht approximately half a mile off the coast of Wales on Tuesday 27 August.
The vessel was then escorted into Fishguard port and a search by Border Force’s Deep Rummage team began.
Officers discovered numerous packages containing white powder, which had been distributed throughout the vessel. Forensic inquiries indicate that this is cocaine.
Two men aged 53 and 41 were arrested on board the vessel and remain in custody for questioning.
Four others - three men aged, 23, 31 and 47 and a woman aged 30 - were arrested in Liverpool and Loughborough. They were later released on bail until later this month.
