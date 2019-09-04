Blanca Fernandez Ochoa, the first Spanish woman to win a medal at the Winter Olympics. 23-08-2019 Ultima Hora

The body found earlier today by the Guardia Civil in the area of La Peñota de la Sierra Madrid is that of Blanca Fernandez Ochoa, the first Spanish woman to win a medal at the Winter Olympics, sources have confirmed.

Today was the third day of the search deployed in the area of Cercedilla to look for the ex-skier, missing since August 24.

Her car was found in the car park of Las Dehesas, two hours after the discovery of the body.