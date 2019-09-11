Politics
Scottish court rules PM Johnson's decision to suspend parliament is unlawful
Scotland’s highest court of appeal ruled today that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament for five weeks is unlawful, the lawmaker who led the challenge said.
“Huge thanks to all our supporters & our fantastic legal team who have achieved the historic ruling that #prorogation is #unlawful,” Scottish National Party lawmaker Joanna Cherry said on Twitter.
Jo Maugham, a lawyer involved in the case, said an appeal to the Supreme Court, the highest judicial body in the United Kingdom, would begin on Tuesday.
James Noel / Hace about 2 hours
Is it now obvious that the original ruling made by the Judge was wrong, so does that mean he did not have a clue what He was doing just a thought