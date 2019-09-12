The Clariano river in Ontinyent, Valencia. 12-09-2019 EFE/ Natxo Francés

An elderly couple died today when floodwaters caused by torrential rain dragged their car and flipped it over in eastern Spain, local emergency services said.

The victims, both aged 70, were killed in the region of Castilla La Mancha, the 112 service said on Twitter. In the neighbouring Valencia region, at least two rivers burst their banks, forcing the evacuation of dozens of people.

The Clariano river flooded parts of Ontinyent, south of the coastal town of Valencia, while television footage showed a deluge tumbling through the streets of nearby Mogente, sweeping debris along with it.

TEMPORAL. La crecida Del río Clariano derriba un puente del siglo XVI de cuatro metros de altura sobre el cauce en Aielo de Malferit. En este video se puede ver el río a su paso por Ontinyent. En esta localidad han caído según @AEMET_CValencia 297 litros/m2 en las últimas horas pic.twitter.com/6OVAqyRDZp — RTVEValencia (@RTVEValencia) 12 de septiembre de 2019

"We had 300 millimetres of rain. We haven't seen that for a century," Jorge Rodríguez, the mayor of Ontinyent, told state broadcaster TVE.

#Spain The Spanish meteorological agency @AEMET_Esp has issued an "extreme risk" weather warning for the Valencia, Alicante, Murcia and Almeria regions for 12-13 September due to forecasted torrential rain. More info: https://t.co/DsoND1RHoW pic.twitter.com/fYkwZGHrsd — FCO travel advice (@FCOtravel) September 12, 2019

Schools in Valencia and the Murcia region suspended classes, expecting the heavy rains to continue. Local authorities recommended people stay in their homes in the worst affected areas, where the weather interrupted traffic on roads and railways and at ports.