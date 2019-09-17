Ciudadanos president Albert Rivera,. 16-09-2019 Marta Fernandez Jara - Europa Pr

Spain's centre-right Ciudadanos party said today it would vote against Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez becoming prime minister unless he explicitly promises to meet conditions Ciudadanos formulated earlier.

In a statement, Ciudadanos qualified a written response by Sanchez, in which he said earlier today that the Socialist party already complied with all its demands and Ciudadanos had no reasons to block his investiture, as "a collection of lies".

Spain's Iglesias insists on coalition deal, seeks delay on decision

Spain's far-left Unidas Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias today reaffirmed that he would only support Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez's bid to be confirmed as prime minister if he agrees to a coalition government, making a repeat election more likely.

Speaking at a news conference, Iglesias also said it would be "reasonable" for King Felipe VI to give more time to talks ahead of a deadline next Monday.

The Socialists have repeatedly rejected agreeing a coalition government with Podemos.