Politics
Spain's Ciudadanos says Sanchez is lying, will vote against him if doesn't comply with its demands
Spain's centre-right Ciudadanos party said today it would vote against Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez becoming prime minister unless he explicitly promises to meet conditions Ciudadanos formulated earlier.
In a statement, Ciudadanos qualified a written response by Sanchez, in which he said earlier today that the Socialist party already complied with all its demands and Ciudadanos had no reasons to block his investiture, as "a collection of lies".
Spain's Iglesias insists on coalition deal, seeks delay on decision
Spain's far-left Unidas Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias today reaffirmed that he would only support Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez's bid to be confirmed as prime minister if he agrees to a coalition government, making a repeat election more likely.
Speaking at a news conference, Iglesias also said it would be "reasonable" for King Felipe VI to give more time to talks ahead of a deadline next Monday.
The Socialists have repeatedly rejected agreeing a coalition government with Podemos.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.