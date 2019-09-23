Tourism
Government should have saved travel firm Thomas Cook - UK Labour Party
The British government should have stepped in with a temporary rescue package for collapsed travel firm Thomas Cook, the opposition Labour Party's finance spokesman John McDonnell said on Monday.
"I'm disappointed ... I just think the government should have been willing to just do more: intervene, stabilise the situation and then allow a longer term plan to develop," McDonnell told the BBC.
Labour's McDonnell says Thomas Cook bosses should pay back bonuses
Thomas Cook bosses should have to pay back any bonuses they have received, Britain's opposition Labour Party finance spokesman John McDonnell said on Monday following the travel firm's collapse.
McDonnell, asked if executives should have to repay bonuses, said: "Too right."
"I think they need to really examine their own consciences about how they've brought this about and how they themselves have exploited the situation," he told BBC radio, speaking from Labour's annual conference in Brighton.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.