Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has been in exile in Belgium. Archive photo. 09-10-2019 Europa Press

Spain's Supreme Court earlier today issued an European arrest warrant for former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, following the sentencing of nine other separatist leaders.

Puigdemont was the head of the Spanish region during its failed 2017 bid to break away from Spain. He now lives in self-imposed exile in Belgium.

In July 2018, the Spanish court dropped a warrant after Germany refused to extradite him.