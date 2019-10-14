Protesters block an entrance to the airport due to a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. 14-10-2019 Reuters/ALBERT GEA

Metro and train access to Barcelona's El Prat airport were briefly suspended earlier today over separatist protests after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine independence leaders to years in jail.

Both the metro and train have now resumed, the train operator and local police said.

Reuters footage showed police in full riot gear cordoning off dozens of protesters, some of whom were hooded and wearing masks, at one of the airport's access ways.

The Mossos d'Esquadra controlling the protests at Barcelona Airport.

Airport operator AENA said the airport was operating normally.