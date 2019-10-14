Politics
Barcelona airport train and metro access briefly blocked over separatist protests
Metro and train access to Barcelona's El Prat airport were briefly suspended earlier today over separatist protests after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine independence leaders to years in jail.
Both the metro and train have now resumed, the train operator and local police said.
Reuters footage showed police in full riot gear cordoning off dozens of protesters, some of whom were hooded and wearing masks, at one of the airport's access ways.
The Mossos d'Esquadra controlling the protests at Barcelona Airport.
Airport operator AENA said the airport was operating normally.
