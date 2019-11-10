Politics
Spain's political impasse continues
As had been forecast and anticipated, the second general election in just over six months has failed to provide certainty for Spain's immediate political future.
By 22.00 on Sunday night and with 80% of the count known, the acting prime minister, Pedro Sánchez of PSOE, was facing the loss of one seat in Congress - down from 123 deputies to 122. A majority in Congress requires 176.
The right is set to make significant gains. The Partido Popular, who had slumped to 66 seats at the election in April, are projected to get 85, while Vox - further to the right - have leaped from 24 to (potentially) 53.
Unidas Podemos, to the left of PSOE, face a loss of seven deputies from 42 to 35. The big losers, though, are Ciudadanos. Ostensibly a liberal party, the Cs have been decimated. From 57 seats in April, they now face being left with only ten.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.