Transport
Madrid passenger reports abuse by Ryanair staff
A Ryanair passenger has accused staff in Madrid of abuse.
The man says he was forced to pay 25 euros for a suitcase that he claims met the regulations on his ticket and told him that if he didn’t pay the suitcase would stay in Madrid.
He also says that when he tried to explain the situation the employee told him to “shut up” or he would not be allowed to fly.
He paid the fee then tried to get the money back after he arrived in Palma but claims the Ryanair staff wrongly accused him of taking photographs and called security.
