Shares:

British police shot dead a man on London Bridge today, Sky news reported.

The BBC said two shots had been fired. Videos and photographs on Twitter showed several police cars and buses on the bridge and a truck straddling several lanes.

Man shot and killed by police on London Bridge pic.twitter.com/K53zu8PSly — ᴘɴᴇᴜᴍᴀᴛɪᴄ 🇸🇴 (@lkigai_) November 29, 2019

"We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge," police said in a statement.

Some people fleeing from the scene #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/QBTUIg0GpN — Andy Lines (@andylines) November 29, 2019

A spokesman said: "It appears somebody has been shot."

The ambulance service said it had crews at the scene.

London Bridge - moment when shots were fired pic.twitter.com/UK9g7lYL4r — cadge (@cadgea) November 29, 2019

London Bridge was the scene of an attack in June 2017 when three militants drove a van into pedestrians and then attacked people in the surrounding area, killing eight people.

Earlier this month, Britain lowered its national terrorism threat level to "substantial" from "severe", its lowest level since 2014.