Greta Thunberg expected to protest in Madrid this week
The Climate Change Activist, Greta Thunberg, is expected to arrive in Lisbon on Tuesday and plans to take part in a demonstration in Madrid on Friday, December 6.
Day 18. We’re speeding towards Europe! Estimated time of arrival right now is Tuesday morning. We’ll be arriving at Doca de Alcantara, Lisbon. We are all looking forward to see you there! @Sailing_LaVaga@elayna__c @_NikkiHenderson pic.twitter.com/PlOxgUeETx— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 30, 2019
She’s also due to address delegates from 200 countries at the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP25, which was moved to Madrid because of the political unrest in Chile.
The Summit will run until December 13 and delegates aim to lay the foundations for a new phase of action to combat climate change.
