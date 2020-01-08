Kevin & Perry Go Large, photo courtesy of Facebook. 08-01-2020 Facebook

The 20th anniversary of Kevin & Perry Go Large will be celebrated in Ibiza.

Released in 2000, the film featured screenplay writer Harry Enfield, who played Kevin, alongside Perry, portrayed by Kathy Burke, on their first holiday to the white isle to meet fictional superstar DJ, Eyeball Paul.

Famed for its soundtrack and the club scenes filmed in Ibiza’s Amnesia, the 20th anniversary will be celebrated back in the superclub, with an exclusive screening of the film followed by a rave.

Taking place on the 7 September 2020, the event will coincide with the closing of Ibiza’s Trance Week, and feature performances from original soundtrack curator Seb Fontaine and Ibiza legend Judge Jules, as well as Cream and Amnesia residents.

Speaking about the film’s legacy, Judge Jules said: “What’s astonished me about Kevin and Perry is that its appeal spans the generations. Each track from its soundtrack is familiar to everyone between the age of 13 and 50. Having been involved in the movie’s soundtrack, and having been in Ibiza when it was filmed 20 years ago, I could never have imagined that K&P would have such enduring musical and cultural significance.”