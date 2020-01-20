Weather
Storm Gloria batters Spain with high winds and snowfall
Powerful Storm Gloria lashed parts of Spain on Sunday with high winds, heavy rain and snow, forcing the closure of Alicante airport and killing one man in the northern region of Asturias.
#Gloria #Denia pic.twitter.com/M0LCsKKGoG— Aga Ma (@AgaSzalega) January 20, 2020
Gloria was set to intensify overnight and persist at least until Tuesday, with Valencia and the Balearic Islands bearing the brunt, according to the Aemet national weather agency.
Cabos reforzados #denia #Gloria pic.twitter.com/UywOtLgt46— Aga Ma (@AgaSzalega) January 20, 2020
Aemet declared a red alert across 10 provinces in expectation of winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour (80 mph), seven-metre (22-foot) waves and heavy snowfall.
#FelizLunes #Villena #Gloria pic.twitter.com/1DVcma5558— Jadrie (@Jadrie4) January 20, 2020
Airport operator Aena SA said yesterday it was forced to close Alicante airport for 24 hours from 1200 GMT, disrupting nearly 200 flights.
Gloria also brought snowstorms across the north of the country. In Asturias a man was killed after being hit by a vehicle on a snowbound road, a spokeswoman for the emergency services said. Local media reported he was struck while fitting chains to his car.
#Caudete se despierta hoy así... #snow #nieve #Gloria #CastillaLaMancha #snowstorm #Temporal #view #spain #Snowfall #meteo pic.twitter.com/u0LYLBxI6z— comerfueradecasa (@comerfueradecas) January 20, 2020
In Barcelona, authorities warned people to stay away from beaches to avoid being swept away by surf. Public parks were closed across Madrid.
