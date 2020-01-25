Dolphin stranded by Storm Gloria. 24-01-2020 Fundación Oceanogràfic

Shares:

Storm Gloria left 7 dolphins stranded along the Mediterranean coast of the Peninsula five on the beaches in Dénia and two in Valencia, one in the Saler and one in the Malva-rosa, according to the Oceanogràfic Foundation, which collects data from the Network of Vamientos.

On January 20, an adult dolphin and baby appeared in Les Marines de Dénia and the next day two more were found in the same place. On the 22nd a 5th dolphin was found stranded in the Malvarrosa and a 6th in El Saler. The 7th which was a bottlenose dolphin was discovered in Dénia.

The Network of Vamientos, which is composed of the Department of Agriculture & Ecological Transition, the University of Valencia and the Oceanogràfic Foundation, has thanked the Local Police and the public for notifying 112 Emergency Services when the dolphins were found.

A spokesperson for the Oceanogràfic Foundation says that when cetaceans die they usually sink into the sea and become part of the food chain, but if they already have health problems they are at the mercy of the waves during storms and are often washed ashore.