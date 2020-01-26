Cinema
Almodóvar's Pain and Glory takes the honours at the Goyas
Pedro Almodóvar's Dolor y gloria (Pain and Glory) picked up seven awards at Saturday night's Goyas, Spain's equivalent to the Baftas and the Oscars.
Dolor y gloria, which is in the running for an Oscar as best international feature film, won Goyas for, among other things, best film, best direction and best leading male actor - Antonio Banderas.
For Majorca, there were no awards as there have been in recent years, e.g. for Jaume Carrió and Laura Gost's Woody & Woody. The island was represented by filmmakers Toni Bestard and Marcos Cabotà and also by Palma's councillor for culture, Antoni Noguera. This year's Goyas were in Malaga, and Noguera was there to restate the interest that Palma has in staging the awards ceremony.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.