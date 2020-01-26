Antoni Noguera (left) with Marcos Cabotà and Toni Bestard at the Goyas. 25-01-2020

Pedro Almodóvar's Dolor y gloria (Pain and Glory) picked up seven awards at Saturday night's Goyas, Spain's equivalent to the Baftas and the Oscars.

Dolor y gloria, which is in the running for an Oscar as best international feature film, won Goyas for, among other things, best film, best direction and best leading male actor - Antonio Banderas.

For Majorca, there were no awards as there have been in recent years, e.g. for Jaume Carrió and Laura Gost's Woody & Woody. The island was represented by filmmakers Toni Bestard and Marcos Cabotà and also by Palma's councillor for culture, Antoni Noguera. This year's Goyas were in Malaga, and Noguera was there to restate the interest that Palma has in staging the awards ceremony.